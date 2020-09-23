Nigeria: NITDA Teams Up With NSIA to Empower Start-Ups

The National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, is planning to team up with Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, NSIA, to help start-ups create more jobs and wealth in Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of NITDA, Mallam Inuwa Abdullahi when he paid a courtesy visit to the NSIA management with his management team recently.

Exchanging ideas on how to move the country forward, the two Federal agencies discussed areas of collaboration that will help in the provision of infrastructure to boost digital economy policy of the Federal Government.

Abdullahi stated that Information and Communications Technology has already taken over the world's economies; hence there is a need for massive investment that will bring IT infrastructural development to the country.

He highlighted the importance of stimulating the IT industry through content localization, rather than importation from other countries, especially that the large population of Nigeria consist of young and brilliant innovators.

The DG noted that his team chose to visit NSIA for partnership particularly in the areas of investment on local content development.

"At NITDA, we have initiated number projects during lockdown that will go along the pandemic; COVID19 Innovation Challenge is one of them. Young innovators were converged and come up with technology solution that cushioned the effect of the COVID19.

"Furthermore, our National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA), an initiative to digitise our farming processes is yielding to a positive result. We have trained and equipped over 140 Nigerians who already benefiting from the scheme. We are currently working to escalate it to every part of the country. If we work collectively, we can achieve a lot," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, the Managing Director of NSIA, Mr Uche Orji, thanked the DG of NITDA for finding time to visit him particularly to discuss areas of partnership and collaboration.

He described the visit as historical, noting that the two agencies will work hand in hand towards developing economic activities in the country, especially now that ICT is contributing huge figures to Nigeria's Growth Domestic Product (GDP).

"Our mission is to play a leading role in driving sustained economic development for the benefit of all Nigerians. We want to create economic stability in the country and IT is a great way to achieve that," he said.