Zimbabwe: Nyahuye New Marondera Mayor

23 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Marondera Ward 3 Councillor Simbarashe Nyahuye was yesterday elected as the town's new mayor after he narrowly beat deputy mayor Councillor Bonface Tagwirei during election held in the municipality's boardroom.

Clr Nyahuye polled four votes, while Clr Tagwirei, received three votes.

Councillor Nyahuye replaces Mr Chengetai Murowa, who was recalled by the MDC-T party from council recently.

In his acceptance speech, Clr Nyahuye thanked fellow councillors for bestowing faith in him.

"We will try to work together and the residents are our first priority. I am aware water is the greatest challenge and we are going to work tooth and nail to address the situation," he said.

Apart from Mr Murowa the other casualties of the MDC T purge were Size Vilela (ward 11), Charles Ngwena (ward 4), Wonder Siriya (ward 6) and Misheck Manyere (ward 5).

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Covid-19 Has Set World Back 20 Years - Gates Foundation Report
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.