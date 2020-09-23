Malawi: Phalombe Community Gets EPWP Cheque

2 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Sam Majamanda

Phalombe — Machemba Catchment Committee of Traditional Authority (TA) Nyezelera in Phalombe on Tuesday received a K2.2 million cheque to be used towards payment for Enhanced Public Works Programme (EPWP) being carried out in the area.

The money is expected to cater for procurement of tools, materials and various tree seeds for reforestation of EPWP projects.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held at Group Village Head Horo's Headquarters, Director of Administration for Phalombe District Council, Mathews Mkandawire said EPWP projects would raise hope for the area.

Mkandawire said the district council is aware of environmental challenges in the area that render it vulnerable to natural disasters, expressing hope that successful implementation of EPWP would relieve the area.

"The money is meant to support people in implementing watershed projects aimed at putting to a complete end problems associated with environmental degradation," Mkandawire said.

Receiving the cheque, chairperson for Machemba Catchment Committee, Madalitso Daniel expressed enthusiasm in EPWP works, saying the projects under the initiative would solve many problems in the catchment area.

Chairperson for Phalombe District Council, Francis Nunkhazingwe commended the EPWP facilitated watershed projects that are set to take place in the area, expressing hope that the projects would be sustained.

Nunkhazingwe, therefore, encouraged community members who are not beneficiaries of the EPWP to participate in the works on voluntary basis in a bid to foster sustainability.

The National Local Government Finance Committee is facilitating the pilot EPWP in 10 districts of the country for a period of nine months.

