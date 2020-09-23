Malawi: Department of National Parks Donates Covid-19 Preventive Materials to Stakeholders

23 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Yankho Phiri

Kasungu — Department of Parks and Wildlife has donated Covid-19 preventive kits worth k 7 million to stakeholders from nine Traditional Authorities (TAs) living around Kasungu National Park.

According to Director of Parks and Wildlife Brighton Kumchedwa, they thought it wise to give out the donation this time where a lot of people feel relaxed about the pandemic.

"We have embarked on distributing Covid-19 preventive kits to our stakeholders who we work with in protecting our national park, the items we have donated will help to protect them in this time where a lot of people feel relaxed about the virus," he said.

He said the Police, health centres, primary and secondary schools plus Wildlife Protection Associations are some of the enlisted beneficiaries.

Senior Chief Lukwa thanked the Department for considering the people who live around the park and described the donation as bond tightening.

"I am very thankful with the help which the department has made to stakeholders of my area," he said.

Lukwa added that, "Such donations tighten the bond between the communities and the department as we see the importance of living and protecting the National Park."

Director of Administration (DoA) for Kasungu District Council, Thomas Chigwenembe commended the Department of Parks and Wildlife saying they are real partners of development in the district.

"We are always proud and thankful as a Council with such support that the department gives us here in Kasungu their activeness matters to us," he said.

The donated items include thermos scanners, disinfectants, sprayers, hand sanitizers, hand washing machines and masks just to mention a few.

The Preventive kits have cost the Department an amount of more than K7million which the Government of German funded them through German International Cooperation (GIZ).

