Africa: Heed the Voices of Greta Thunberg, Vanessa Nakate and Ayakha Melithafa - They Are Our Earth's Future

opinion

Despite the trail of misery and loss inflicted by Covid-19, it feels like just a dreadful hors d'oeuvre for bigger ordeals that are to come if we fail to change our behaviour. But it doesn't feel like behaviour changes are the priority of most world leaders.

The presentation of the 10th Annual Desmond Tutu International Peace Lecture by three quite extraordinary young climate justice activists - two of whom are still at school - provides a battered and bruised world with a rare opportunity to glimpse a more comforting future.

It is to thinkers and doers of the generation of Sweden's Greta Thunberg, Uganda's Vanessa Nakate and Cape Town's own Ayakha Melithafa - who regard justice as a higher calling than the acquisition of wealth - to whom we look to pull us back from the brink.

As leaders, representing the global North and global South, they are a hopeful counterpoint to wealthy, misogynist, nationalist men.

Their voices must be amplified, not only to rise above the babble of selfishness, but because they speak for those who don't necessarily have a voice - as Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu so eloquently did. (Hear them speak on Archbishop Tutu's 89th birthday on...