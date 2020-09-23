Malawi: Ossedi Hands Over Classroom Blocks and Teachers' Houses

Lilongwe — Organisation for Sustainable Socio-Economic Development Initiative (OSSEDI) with funding from Child Fund Korea on Monday handed over a classroom block of two classrooms and two teachers' houses to Kadakatali Junior Primary School.

The two classrooms were furnished with desks and the organisation donated two teachers' houses to Lundu Junior Primary School in Traditional Authority (TA) Kabudula in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Head of Programmes for OSSEDI, Jimmy Kawaye said through its Community Integrated Sustainable Development Project (CISDP), they did a baseline survey to find the needs of the community focusing on child protection and education.

He said they noted a number of challenges that the community was facing and the ideas came from the community that they need school blocks and teachers houses.

"Our aim is to reduce school dropout rate among primary children and that is why we have constructed child friendly school blocks and teachers' houses," Kawaye said.

He said the idea behind the infrastructural development is to improve safety and attraction of the learning environment so that children are enticed to remain in school.

Kawaye added that, "Apart from the school blocks and teacher's houses, we have supported these schools with modern toilets, urinals, girls changing rooms and boreholes. We supported them with learning materials like learners' text books and teachers' guides."

He said that they have done this in seven schools and 20 Villages and they believe that in the next five years, TA Kabudula would be transformed.

Kawaye commended the Village heads and their subjects for supporting the projects with bricks for construction of teachers' houses.

Director of Basic Education in the Ministry of Education, Gossam Mafuta commended OSSEDI for the initiative arguing that the organization has proved that it was possible to use low cost type of programming to come up with something tangible.

"We are going to borrow a leaf from them at central level as well as in the District Councils, we can construct classrooms with a reasonable budget," he noted

Mafuta pointed out that, "OSSEDI has demonstrated and proved to us that they have the capacity to do this and it is possible to do this in the country."

The Director said that there are a lot of gaps in schools and a lot of learners are learning under trees, which is not a good environment for them, so there is need to join hands in covering the gaps that the schools have so that the learners have a good learning environment.

Receiving the donation, Head Teacher for Kadakatali Junior Primary School, Richard Jolamu appreciated the donation saying the classroom blocks and teachers' houses would help a lot in promoting quality education.

He said now learners have a conducive learning environment and teachers would not be walking long distances to come to school.

"Before OSSEDI came in, we were having a lot of challenges because children were learning under the tree which was so difficult for them to concentrate," Jolamu said.

He believed that they would be able to come to school and fully concentrate knowing well that they have nice classrooms.

The Head teacher said that as a school and the whole community, they would take full responsibility in making sure that they are taking good care of the buildings.

OSSEDI started implementing the project in TA Kabudula in 2018 and the project's overall objective is to improve social economic wellbeing of women and children in the area.

The donation has been made with about K 18 million for the classroom block and about K 4 million for the teachers' houses.