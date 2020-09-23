Namibia: Marginalised Receive Homes

Nkurenkuru — Marginalised communities, particularly the residents of Nkurenkuru Extension 5, Siurungu and Mayara villages, received 33 housing units last Friday.

The poverty eradication department and the Office of the Prime Minister collaborated on the initiative, which saw 33 corrugated iron houses being constructed.

The Minister of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Doreen Sioka, at the handing over ceremony, applauded traditional authorities, the Kavango West Regional Council and the Nkurenkuru Town Council for their utmost assistance in availing land and services to assist the vulnerable people.

She said the construction of housing units extend beyond a shelter for the community, as it adds value to other aspects of their lives.

"The ministry has not only constructed the shelter but it employed an empowerment modality that addressed the social, cultural, political and economic determinants that underpin health and seeks to build partnerships with other sectors in finding solutions," she said.

The construction was done by staff members from the gender and poverty eradication ministry and 22 workers from the community who received payment from the ministry.

Sioka indicated that by working on the project, the community members got an opportunity to empower themselves financially and also acquire skills.

"This was a measure for the volunteers to secure a source of income for their basic needs. Through this model, the volunteers were trained and have gained some skills they can utilise for employment or constructing their own houses," Sioka said.

Extension 5 is equipped with three water taps, installed by the Nkurenkuru Town Council, while the Kavango West Regional Council provided a truck with tanks that re-filled the two 5 000 litre water tanks.

The water tanks were provided by the environment ministry for Siurungu village.

Further, the management of Nored also pledged to electrify all 33 housing units at the three sites.

Gender ministry spokesperson Lukas Haufiku indicated there are no toilets built at the moment because of the budget constraints.

However, he does acknowledge this is a basic need and should there be funds available, the ministry will make it a priority to ensure toilets are availed.

"Marginalised communities are generally sidelined in communities and it remains our priority to integrate them in the community to ensure equality, equity and their social-economic development," he stated.