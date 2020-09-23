Malawi: Tawina Commemorates International Youth Day in Dowa

Dowa — Girls in Dowa on Tuesday have been urged to continue with their education for them to contribute positively to the development of their areas.

A representative of Dowa Youth Office, Lois Mbewe said this during ccommemoration of International Youth Day under the theme, "Engaging youth leaders in decision -making process at local, community and national levels.

She urged Teams Advancing in Women Agriculture (TAWINA) to reach out to all parents and guardians with messages to prevent girls from entering into early marriages and pregnancies

"Do not be deceived to rush into early child marriages. Learn to say "NO" to early child marriages and pregnancies," he said.

Inkosi Mkukula thanked TAWINA for organizing the event as this was complementing government's efforts towards fighting child marriages in the area and the whole district, appealing to all village chiefs to see to it that no girl child stay at home but attend classes.

Chief Mkukula encouraged PSLCE candidates especially girls that have been impregnated not to feel ashamed but to go back to school to sit for Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education [PSLCE] because no one knows what would happen tomorrow.

On Covid-19 pandemic, he advised his subjects to continue observing the precautionary measures such as washing hands with soap, social distancing and wearing masks in public places to prevent the further spread of the virus in the district.

During the event, TAWINA congratulated some of the girl champions in the area of Inkosi Mkukula with certificates of recognition as change leaders.

United Nations declared August 12 as International Youth Day (IYD) in 1998 with the aim of raising awareness about issues that young people are facing in different countries.

TAWINA being an organization working with young people commemorated the Day to mainstream young people's voices, actions and initiatives as well as meaningful, universal and equitable engagement.

The International Youth Day is meant to encourage input from the youth on the cultural, social economic, unemployment and legal challenges that they are facing and informing the public about their contributions.