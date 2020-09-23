Ethiopia: Scheme for Leveling Unlawful Act Leeway

Ethiopia opened new chapter as the New Year set in. Of late, it has altered banknotes with a view to appeasing the economy which has been messed up due to great deal of money poured out to restricted companies and some groups.

The changed banknotes have replaced the Birr 10, 50 and 100 including the newly emerged, the 200 Birr note which has also been unveiled for the first time. These banknotes comprise dependable security features.

Following this workable scheme targeting at stabilizing the overall economy of the nation, the country recently urged each and every patriotic citizen to live up to the principles and earnest values of citizenship. The timely call was made by its Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed taking the indispensable economic principles into account to well salvage the monetary flow through containing illicit currency transfer that is peculiarly rampant due to banknote change.

The cardinal message has been conveyed to all Ethiopians residing locally and overseas not to be engaged in illicit money transfer and not to run any sort of money laundering.

As practically witnessed, the overflowed money sprinkled among the community and some banned groups has a serious repercussion on the smooth economic flow of the nation and creates havoc unless well reined via being stick to the call of the day.

Not only is the call mandatory to be practically applied among the society locally but it is also an alarming siren to all diaspora members to follow solely the earnest channels to get relatives benefited out of the sent remittance.

Unquestionably, following the country's being at a critical time of currency alteration, a number of individuals are running to amass undeserved profit at the expense of the national economy and social stability.

It is up to all of us to comply with the timely national call and the legal running or activities not to be accomplices of irresponsible and egocentric individuals and groups, who are all the time fond of causing turmoil and turbulence via fostering illicit currency transfer.

The well thought-out and methodical approaches the defense and security force across the nation are undertaking have helped the nation in general and the entire society in particular lead a peaceful, stabilize and reasonable economic life.

This relentless effort of the aforesaid segments of the society should be well backed by every individual as the money exposed to fraud, embezzlement, maladministration and treachery unless well-organized control mechanism has been put in place.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This in turn would be a viable leeway to get some individuals and groups pocket fattened. The sophisticated and well-orchestrated way through which individuals and groups run forgery, black-market and money laundering should be made dried soon. In so doing, it is possible to properly respond to the call of the nation and get the economy of the nation well prospered and stabilized.

The main thing that needs to be appropriately underscored in this regard is that the issue of containing illicit money transfer emanating from the game-changing scheme should not be left only to the government, security and defense forces and other concerned sector offices; it is a national agendum that seriously requires the combined effort of all. Unless every citizen is being a patriot to push this hopeful nation steps forward, no one can come and act accordingly to provide us with a developed count