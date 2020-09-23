Ethiopia: Women - the Unsung Change Engines

A mother, a sister, a wife, an aunt and a niece are natural elements of the domain women. These half plus portion of the population--women--residing in urban and rural localities in the planet, in continents, in various countries of the globe and in Ethiopia have not yet been well eyed at despite their overall importance in all aspects equally weighs with that of their counterparts--men.

To cut a long story short, investing in women is central to sustainable development, radical change and economic, social as well as political advancements. In spite of all these known returns, unluckily, women have still been facing many blockades in contributing to and benefiting from development, change, democracy and good governance.

It is a worldwide fact and experience clearly showing that a stronger role of women contributes to economic growth, improves overall family health as well as reduces fertility thereby helping to slow population growth rates down.

Undeniably, bringing about change and prosperity setting the role of these segments of the society aside is always unthinkable. So long as women are spices to make the world yummy, special emphasis and care needs to be paid to empower them in all spectra.

The golden sayings that highly pronounce the importance of attaching due emphasis on women and girls such as 'investing in girls is investing in posterity' and 'educating a Women is educating the society' have always come at the forefront when development and overall change is thought.

Yes, a woman is by far closer to children than a man and they can be shaped accordingly following her sympathetic, cooperative, arty and all-encompassing nature.

Aregash Asnake is an Addis Ababa occupant and a mother of three. The Ethiopian Herald recently established a rapport and asked her about, what does the world look like if no woman exists?

She was pretty surprised at the question and attempted to reply to the question with another question:

"Do you know the significance of blood for human beings? Women are the life blood of the world as they always cause human existence, stability and peace. However, in this world of dismay, they have always been the first to sip the sour taste of instability and ill-intended agenda."

For instance, had women been given wider authority to treat the planet, educated well, empowered to come to the forefront, the world would not have been entangled with a multitude of miserable and petrifying scenario time after time," she exemplified.

Of course, the words of Aregash strike everyone's feeling as women are sympathetic, generous, light-hearted and are committed to live up to their love and adore for generation.

Absolutely, investing in girl's education is one of the most effective and viable ways to reduce illiteracy, poverty, underdevelopment and misuse of resource.

Let alone women living in Ethiopia, they, in most parts of the world, are not yet given due place and status to contribute their share to the journey geared towards making the planet an earthly heaven.

However, the world is not in a position to provide women with appropriate focus, domicile to reside and get involved in range of activities in their respective societies though it is known that they are decisive and important change engines in all aspects if nurtured and well taken care of.

Women in the rural parts of Ethiopia are, not restricted to only this country, of course, engaging in a number of undertakings such as education, health, wage labor, agriculture and natural resource management as well as financial services. It is a promising move contributing a lot to the national effort exerted to get the nation developed and well prospered at a larger scale.

The development strategy by which the country has been abided is loudly pronouncing the role of women played in different circumstances. True, this strategy encompasses as well as recognizes the relative roles and responsibilities of women and men to bring about a long-term change in various conditions and urges the actions and attitudes of men towards their female counterparts should change.

Empowering women and economic as well as social development are pretty intertwined as women have potential to well carry out a range of deeds if provided with opportunities and resources.

Women empowerment has been playing an indispensable role in fostering a multitude of economic, social and political development. Even in the political arena these days, women are on board and widely assigned to run a number of activities at national and regional levels.

Aregash said, "A number of activities are undertaken to play a major role in driving inequality between men and women down: Development policies and programs tend to view women as integral to the economic, social and political development are being put in place, women ability and skill to discharge responsibilities is well acknowledged, a range of mechanisms to empower women are being devised and they are bearing fruits and fertile grounds to get women involved are created by the government and other concerned bodies with a view to coming up with a difference. This needs to be further consolidated, indeed."

These and other related schemes are reflected in the higher law making body--parliament, ministerial assignments, investment arena and in business scenarios to well witness productive roles of women apart from their reproductive errands.

Women have, however, not garnered the fruits of their hard work be it in urban or rural localities or be it in developed or developing nations across the globe especially in the latter ones.

Generally, women and girls have to be well taken care of as the desired change and prosperity everywhere in the planet is impossible without exploiting their state of mind, capacity, expertise and productive engagement in all aspects.

The world can be an earthly heaven if the collaborated effort of all is exerted to empower women and get them actively involved in an assortment of life-changing tasks.