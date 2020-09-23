Africa: Ethiopia Resolute to Principle of Collective Security - Premier

- Push for UNSC reform to redress historic injustice against Africa

BY STAFF REPORTER

ADDIS ABABA - Reaffirming that Ethiopia will remain a committed supporter of the principle of collective security, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has stressed the need for reforming the UN Security Council to make it fit for the purpose.

This came when the Premier addressed on Monday the United Nations General Assembly during the High-Level commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations themed: 'The future we want, the United Nations we need'.

The Prime Minister said Ethiopia, as a founding member of the UN is immensely proud of its long-standing and significant contributions to the UN Peacekeeping operations since the early days of the organizations.

Ethiopia is also fully committed to the UN's transformative agenda of ensuring sustainable development for all, he said.

"We have been responding to the call through our green legacy initiative, which is part of our effort to build green and climate resilient economy."

Abiy indicated that over the past two years, the country has also been exerting every possible effort to open up the political space and promote the exercise of democratic freedoms, and human rights.

"We will pursue our reform efforts with all the necessary political commitment to achieve a successful transition and hold peaceful and credible elections."

Regarding the UNSC reform, he argued that at a time, when the world needs global leadership and collective action to tackle complex challenges, the ongoing standoffs of the Security Council are undermining the UN and the organs credibility.

He added that such a stalemate further supports the need for the Security Council to be reformed and adapt to current global realities. "Together with this, we believe the historic injustice against Africa must also be redressed through adequate representation."

But, he also lauded the UN for what he described as it has not only managed to avert another tragic war but it also now delivers the much needed support to the humanity within the UN System. "We owe gratitude to the brave men and women working in various capacities within in the UN System."

Progress towards the SDGs have also slowed by COVID-19 which has overwhelmed health systems across the world and challenged the global economy, Abiy said, adding that the burden on African countries as a result is undeniable. "That is why Africa needs a stimulus package either in the form of capital mobilization, debt relief, or restructuring or support social sectors."

" It is in light of this that we have been encouraging the G-20 countries to provide an effective economic stimulus package." No country big or small is capable of addressing such kinds of challenges alone, which certainly require global solutions. He also stressed the need for reaffirming faith in multilateralism and the principles and purposes of the UN charter.