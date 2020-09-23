Ethiopia: Administration Reveals Lake Haramaya Restoration

23 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA - Haramaya Town Administration announced that the Lake Haramaya has been restored following nature conservation and viable measurements undertaken by the government.

Muleta Bushura, Mayor of the town, told The Ethiopian Herald that, the lake was endangered by improper and irresponsible human activities acted against it 16 years ago.

As to him, starting from 2004, the lake and its environs was totally turned out to be a dry land and other parts of the lake was invaded by water weed, fish species resided in the lake totally died, swimming activities were totally over.

He underscored that the town administration has been undertaking different activities in collaboration with different stakeholders in a bid to address the challenges and devise proper solutions to the problems especially through closely working with Haramaya University. As a result, efforts started bearing fruit.

He also stressed that the university undertook a lot of problem solving researches and investigation by enhancing Integrated Lake Haramaya Water Shed Development project to bring the status of the lake back.

He noted that the administration has been working to conserve the environment through active community participation as the environmental degradation was one of the fundamental causes for the lake to vanish.

"In addition to promising human intervention, nature has played a great role in restoring the lake and the area has been obtaining enough rain, too," stated the Mayor.

"Though the lake has been restored for the time being, we all are left with a long journey to bring the lake back to its original nature", he added.

