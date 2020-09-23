Ethiopia: House Approves Election Holding Resolution

ADDIS ABABA - House of Peoples' Representatives approved a resolution which recommends conducting the sixth national elections, re-opening of schools, undertaking of sport games as well as celebrating public holidays.

In its 5th year 4th extraordinary meeting, the House endorsed a resolution which was prepared by House's Women, Youth and Social Affairs Standing Committee in collaborating with Legal, Justice and Democracy Affairs Standing Committee which recommend the possibility of the aforesaid national agenda taking ultimate general precautions to arrest the spread of Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Presenting the resolution, Abeba Yosef, Chairperson of Women, Youth and Social Affairs Standing Committee, said that institutions have to prepare guidelines in accordance with previous laws and implement them to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

She further indicated that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia shall begin its all rounded preparations to conduct the national elections through developing and implementing election code of conduct, setting up regulation and enforcement guidelines taking all possible prevention and care to effectively contain the spread of the pandemic.

Referring the report of the Ministry of Health, Abeba stated that COVID-19 is still a health threat, but the country could conduct the sixth national elections as the spread of the pandemic is not rising as expected.

We are now better informed and equipped with the necessary weapon ranging from understanding its impact to protective measures as the pandemic might last for unspecified time in future.

She also noted that the country has been witnessing significant success in enhancing the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE), the readiness of health facilities, growth of the capacity of laboratories, expansion of input supply.

Meanwhile, the House endorsed the appointment of judges for First Instant and Federal Supreme courts as well as ministers for Ministry of Defense, Science and Higher Education, Mines and Petroleum and Federal Attorney General. The House also approved three loan agreements, it was learnt.