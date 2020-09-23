Ethiopia: Commission Plans to Boost Forest Coverage to 30 Percent

ADDIS ABABA - Environment, Forest and Climate change Commission announced that it has planned to increase the country's forest coverage to 30 percent in 2030.

As to the information obtained from commission's ten year plan document, it is committed to work hard targeting at achieving the plan via nurturing 40 billion seedlings across the country.

The commission will identify, promote, develop and transfer 210 technologies that enable the nation to modernize the sector as the plan was clearly designed to improve the performance of the launched national green legacy program.

The document also stressed that apart from protecting environment through implementing the green legacy program, the ministry has been working to create job opportunities for unemployed citizens and it has also set plan to create job opportunity for 5 million citizens in the coming ten years.

The source also indicated that in the coming ten years the commission will work diligently for the protection of natural and manmade forests lie on 17 million hectors of land and has planned to plant tree seedlings on close to 8 million hectares of land.

Mohammed Ibrahim, Communication expert with the ministry on his part said that the commission has been working to enhance the contribution of forest and forest products to the GDP of the country.

As to him, the commission has been working to quit the importation of forest related inputs, instead it has been working to supply forest and forest related products and collect 2 billion Birr from local and foreign markets.

He also underscored that especial attention has been provided for bamboo tree to get the required income from it. To do this, a bamboo products training center will be established in a bid to increase the income that the country may obtain from the forest sector in general and from this plant in particular.