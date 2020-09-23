South Africa: Ethiopian to Resume Johannesburg, Cape Town Flights

- Enforces extra COVID-19 precautionary measures

BY STAFF REPORTER

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Airlines Group announced that it would resume scheduled commercial flights to Johannesburg and Cape Town as of 01 October 2020.

In a statement sent to The Ethiopian Herald dated 21 Sept. 2020, Ethiopian said it has continued re-launching international flights enforcing COVID-19 extra precautionary measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and staff.

"As countries continue to open their borders and relax travel restrictions, Ethiopian is ready to increase frequencies to accommodate the demand by focusing on the wellbeing of customers and staff."