Ethiopia: Ministry Underlines Sustainable Tourism Returns Amid Covid-19

23 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Misganaw Asnake

BISHOFTU - Ministry of Culture and Tourism stated that it has set the new research intervention strategy that would help hotels and tourism related activities recover from COVID-19 impact, reopen and continue running activities in future.

The Ministry recently held a conference under the theme: "The Effect of COVID-19 on Ethiopian Tourism and Hospitality Sector," with a view to getting hotels and tourism related activities sustainably recovered via devising possible solutions to the challenges the sector encounter and rehabilitating the low performance due to pandemic impact.

Mazengia Shimelis Catering and Tourism Training Center Research and Consultancy Department Coordinator said COVID-19 has brought social and economic crisis apart from imposing health problems on the society over the last five months across the nation.

The new research strategy aimed at recovering tourism and related activities such as hotels, tour and travel operators, and empowering employees working hard amid COVID-19 and guiding them to record better performance and helping restart new way of life under and post pandemic, he added.

Mazengia further said that the new research strategy was applied at 300 hotels in 20 towns across the nation over the last two months putting the clear and open future solutions to the sector's problems if the pandemic remains intact for some time.

The research was done in various towns by senior researchers and experts working on the area through traveling all over the nation amid the pandemic.

Dr. Hirut Kassaw, Culture and Tourism Minister, on her part said the pandemic has brought good opportunity amongst its negative impacts on the tourism sector in the country. The research can be taken as a good initiative and policy framework to work more than what had been done.

She further said stated that the office has done researches focusing on four pillars to be much more effective: financial support intervention, market intervention, business operation (managing employees of hotels and tourism related activity) and human development package programs.

