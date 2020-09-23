Ethiopia: President Calls for Climate Conscious Policies

23 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - President Sahle-Work Zewde has participated at the launch event of the Africa office of the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA).

Speaking at the virtual launch, the President highlighted the importance of crafting climate conscious policies and getting ahead of the crisis.

"In the Post-COVID period, our objective should not only be to recover and rebuild better, but to do so in a climate conscious way," she said

She further called for redoubled efforts to mitigate and adapt to climate change and strive to meet the targets under the Paris Climate Agreement.

GCA Africa will work with partners across the continent to accelerate adaptation action that protects African communities from climate change.

Its programs include improving the food security of one billion people in Sub-Saharan Africa by 2030.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

