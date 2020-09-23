Namibia: Finland Financially Supports Local Non-Profit Organisations

23 September 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Four local organisations received financial support to the tune of over N$6.7 million from the Embassy of Finland's Fund for Local Cooperation for projects taking place in 2020 to2021.

Dololo Innovation Hub, Hanns Seidel Foundation Namibia, Institute for Public Policy Research and Namibia Media Trust received the funds to support their work in creating sustainable growth in Namibia.

The four projects were selected based on their contribution to Fund of Local Cooperation's priority areas. Outlined in the call for proposals, a successful project was expected to contribute to creating a fair, equal and inclusive society, promoting innovation, advancing youth employment and livelihood opportunities and/or strengthening climate resilience and sustainability.

"The Fund of Local Cooperation is a great way for our Embassy to strengthen ties with Namibian civil society. These four projects exemplify the priorities of Finnish development policy while advancing a dynamic, inclusive and sustainable Namibia" stated Ambassador of Finland, Pirkko-Liisa Kyöstilä. "Our Embassy has partnered with many passionate and competent actors through Fund of Local Cooperation over the years and we value them greatly."

The Embassy of Finland uses the Fund of Local Cooperation funding instrument to support local civil society projects and to promote values in accordance with Finnish development policy as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Agenda 2030. Following the call for proposals in October 2019, the Embassy of Finland received 221 applications.

