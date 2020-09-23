Namibia: Schools Comply With Reopening Protocols

Keetmanshoop — Pre-primary and grade 1-3 learners in the //Kharas region were excited after resuming face-to-face learning this week following a long break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When New Era visited some of these educational institutions yesterday, it was commendable to observe that all health protocols in place have been adhered to the book.

Sister Imelda Kooper, principal of Fairy Land Day Care Centre at Keetmanshoop said the turn up of learners since classes resumed is satisfactory, except for those parents who preferred to keep their children still at home in light of the coronavirus.

"These parents are, however, very cooperative since they are collecting homework for their kids on time and also return it satisfactorily," she emphasised.

Kooper added all learners are equipped with facemasks whilst hand sanitisers are placed at strategic places and social distancing is maintained at all times. The educator also said they are now preparing 91 grade zero learners who will enter the primary education stage (grade 1) next year.

"The teachers are continuously assessing, monitoring and coaching these kids in order to make sure they will be promoted to grade 1 next year," she gave the assurance. Highlighting some challenges, she said employers sometimes transfer parents to other regions/towns during the academic year, disrupting the learners' education programme.

"Another problem we have is that some parents are keeping their children from school when falling into arrears with school fees," the principal added. The principal of Aviat Pre-Primary School, Sister Maria Cecilia, informed this reporter that they are also fully compliant in terms of measures in place to curb further spread of Covid-19.

She, however, raised the concern that only five out of more than 80 learners turned up since the school started. "Some parents do pick up homework for their kids who are staying at home for the time being."

She concluded that should attendance figures not pick up and some parents fail to pay, the school will experience financial challenges to carry out maintenance works at the premises and pay teachers' salaries, as they are fully dependent on school fees paid by parents.