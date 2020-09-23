Somalia: Somali Parliament Set to Approve New PM

The Somali parliament is on Wednesday set to discuss the approval of the newly appointed Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble who was appointed last week after almost a delay of two months.

On Sunday the newly appointed prime minister urged the lawmakers to endorse him so that he forms a new government after a meeting with lower house speaker Mohamed Mursal.

The president will address parliament, then MPs will vote on a motion to endorse the prime minister.

The parliament is expected support the new prime minister.