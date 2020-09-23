Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves New Prime Minister

Somali lawmakers have approved Mohamed Hussein Roble, a Somali-a Somali Swedish engineer, as the country's new prime minister.

Parliamentary Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman said lawmakers said 215 members who attended the session endorsed Roble who was appointed last week by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo.

Roble, who was immediately sworn in after the approval, said he will focus on fighting terrorism and practising good governance.

He says he looks forward to forming a new government as soon as possible.

Roble studied civil engineering and previously worked for the International Labour Organization, a United Nations agency.

He replaced former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, who was voted out of office by parliament in July for failing to pave the way for fully democratic elections due before February 2021.