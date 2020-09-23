Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves New Prime Minister

23 September 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali lawmakers have approved Mohamed Hussein Roble, a Somali-a Somali Swedish engineer, as the country's new prime minister.

Parliamentary Mursal Sheikh Abdirahman said lawmakers said 215 members who attended the session endorsed Roble who was appointed last week by President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, widely known as Farmajo.

Roble, who was immediately sworn in after the approval, said he will focus on fighting terrorism and practising good governance.

Local Stakeholder Consultation for Gold Standard carbon project activity 'Efficient and Clean Cooking for households in...

He says he looks forward to forming a new government as soon as possible.

Roble studied civil engineering and previously worked for the International Labour Organization, a United Nations agency.

He replaced former Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, who was voted out of office by parliament in July for failing to pave the way for fully democratic elections due before February 2021.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.