Nigeria: Flood - SEMA to Train 3,000 Volunteers for Disaster Response in Kaduna

23 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) will train 3,000 volunteers in 23 local government areas to strengthen disaster management emergencies.

Abubakar Hassan, Executive Secretary of the agency, made this known on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

"3,000 volunteers will be retrained and reactivated in various Local governments to ensure quick response to emergencies to avert loss of lives and properties.

"We met with the 23 LGA Vice chairmen and came up with strategies to minimise losses through adherence to warning alerts, early preparation and proper response.

" We believe that more can be achieved in the area of emergency management if the people most affected are engaged to drive the process, he said.

Hassan said the recent floods in the state affected farmlands and houses in Soba, Kubau, Jema'a, Kachia, Igabi, Kaduna South, Kaduna North and Chikun local government areas."

He said communities affected are Rafin guza, Tudun wada, ungwar romi, Barnawa, Kigo Road, Hayin danmani, Gonin gora and Asikolaye.

He said no lives were lost.

"Floods are usually worsened by human activities such as the construction of houses on waterways, indiscriminate dumping of refuse in areas that are prone to flooding," she said.

The agency, he said, is working with all relevant stakeholders to ensure that all buildings in the state conform with the states building plan.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

