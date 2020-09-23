Nigeria: Ogun Approves Roads for Construction

Abeokuta — The Ogun State Executive Council has approved the construction of what it described as "three key roads" in the state.

Briefing newsmen after the virtual State Exco meeting in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructures, Ade Akinsanya, listed the roads to include the long abandoned 4.65 kilometre Denro- Isashi- Akute, 2.3 kilometre Olusegun Osoba-Toyin road in the Agbado area, both in Ifo local government, as well as 3.2 kilometre Molipa-Erinlu road in Ogun East Senatorial District.

While describing road infrastructure as a catalyst for socio-economic development, the Commissioner noted that the Denro-Isashi-Akute road has been abandoned for years and residents have been traumatised by the bad condition of the road.

Akinsanya said, "the two roads in Ifo local government are very vital.

These roads link us (Ogun State) with Lagos State and they are parts of the linkage this administration is relying on to revitalise the economy in this area. There will be a brand new road linking this place to Lagos soon".

He added that the roads when completed will contribute immensely to the socio-economic growth and as well improve the security architecture of the state.

"The impact of the roads would be felt across the state. When work begins, no fewer than 4,000 people would be provided jobs directly and indirectly.

He said every two weeks, no fewer than four road projects would be presented to the State Executive Council for approval.

"He noted that some of the roads awarded by this administration in the first phase of road projects have been completed, while those that are yet to be completed would be completed as soon as rain subsides.

Speaking on the housing projects, the Special Assistance to Governor Abiodun on Public Communication, Hon. Remmy Hazzan disclosed that different Housing Estates projects are going on in different parts of the state.

He said the construction of the affordable housing estates is in going on simultaneously in Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, Kobape, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, Ota, Ilaro, and other towns in the state.

According to Hazzan, the houses, which are truly affordable are being subscribed to by residents

Vanguard