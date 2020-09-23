Tanzania: Berlin Pledges Additional Support to Dar es Salaam

GERMANY has pledged to further open relations and deepen ties with Tanzania as it advances negotiations to broaden its commitment towards supporting the country's development targets.

This was said by the Head of Cooperation at the German Embassy in Tanzania, Dr Katrin Bornemann, while introducing a fresh team of development partners, who arrived in the country to take over from the former officers, whose tenure at the embassy has come to an end.

Germany has held economic ties with Tanzania since 1961 and since 2012, the European country has contributed 229 million Euros worth of projects in the country.

"We want to extend and deepen our economic ties. German is ready to hold discussion on areas of cooperation to help Tanzania realize its development goals," she said.

Part of the projects that received funding and support from Germany through its German International Cooperation (GIZ) and KfW Development Bank are based on water, infrastructure, solar, natural resources and agricultural sectors.

The institutions have supported development of infrastructures at the refugee camps in Kigoma, protection of natural resources and its infrastructures, good governance, financial sector, training, and joint health support with the East African Community.

"We all want to work together to support these sectors. Personally, I am excited working and being in Tanzania," Dr Bornemann said, adding: "I reported immediately when I got an offer to be in Tanzania."

The embassy's head of cooperation said the new team is read for fresh talks that seek to explore new areas of cooperation with its Tanzanian counterpart.

However, Dr Bornmann said the team will work closely and diligently to ensure that they uphold the interests of both countries at the highest possible level.

"We're just here to assist on your own goals. Our team is here to help speed up the development vision of the country," she said noting that Tanzania will be the main part in planning the direction of the new economic ties.

Johannes Serrfechter, the incoming Head of cooperation in charge of health affairs for the East African Community at the embassy said the sector has been given a highest priority especially the maternal and child health.

Serrfechter who was born in Tanzania explained that for the past five years, the German-supported projects had helped lower the rates of infant and maternal mortality in the country.

"The regions where we have implemented such projects include Lindi, Mtwara, Tanga and Mbeya. We have also helped people access health insurance and more patients have benefited from the health services and medication provided by health facilities we support," said Serrfechter.

The Officer equally, assured that German will continue its cooperation tie with Tanzania to jointly improve service provision and development in the country.