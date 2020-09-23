Tanzania: Date Set for Fdl Kick Off

THE Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has announced that the new season for the First Division League (FDL) will begin from October 9th, this year and run up to May 1st next year.

This was said by the board official Kasana Jonathan during a press briefing at the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

"The competing teams are packed in group A and B, with each group consisting ten teams," he said.

According to him, teams which have been packed in group A are Africa Lyon, African Sports FC, Boma, Gipco, Lipuli, Majimaji, Mawenzi Market, Mbeya Kwanza, Ndanda and Njombe Mji.

Those in group B are Alliance FC, Arusha FC, Fountain Gate, Geita Gold FC, Kitayose FC, Mbao FC, Pamba FC, Rhino Rangers, Singida U nited FC and Transit Camp FC.

"It is our hope that the referees will do justice in the upcoming competition, so that rules and regulations governing football should be respected."

He then drummed for massive support from members of media and all concerned stakeholders for the sake of uplifting the status of the FDL in the country