Tanzania: TBs Sets Standards for Small Scale Mining Sector

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has developed more than 100 standards which will be used to safeguard the mining sector for goods and services involving in exploration, extraction and processing.

Speaking on the sideline of the ongoing 3rd Minerals and Technology exhibition in Geita, TBS spokesperson Roida Andusamile said: "As the expansion of the mining sector has contributed to higher economic growth and increased exports and capital inflows in Tanzania, TBS has created standards that will ensure safeness in the sector," she said.

Ms Andusamile added: "These standards will cutacross to both large and small scale miners. The reason behind to formulate these standards is to make sure that mining activities in the country are conducted in a safe environment."

"Exclusively, TBS has the role to undertake measures for quality control of products of all descriptions and to promote standardisation in industry and commerce countrywide. That's why we developed these standards to control quality in the mining and minerals sector," TBS spokesperson said.

TBS Standards Officer in Mining and Minerals Filbeta Magidanga said they are proud to say that there are more than 100 standards that have already been gazetted for the mining and minerals sector.

"Standards such as guidelines on the establishment, use and management of refugee chambers and classification of mine accidents ensure safety of personels during mining activities," she said.

The standards have been developed by TBS Divisional Standards Committee which has the task to build up standards in terminologies, sampling methods, test methods, code of practices, classifications and specifications for goods and services involved in minerals exploration, extraction and processing.

Ms Magidanga pointed out that the committee oversees the activities of nine (9) Technical Committees formulating standards in mining and minerals sector.

She named areas that the standards will control including exploration, mine planning, operations and services, solid mineral fuels and related products, mining and earth moving equipment.

Others are advanced automated mining systems, ores and concentrates, Jewellery, lapidary, gemstones and precious metals, rare earth elements and minerals processing and equipment.

Some of the standards under development includes- Mine closure and reclamation management and Grading polished and cut Tanzanite, hence making a call to all interested stakeholders to air out their comments in the formulation of these standards.

However, TBS is the national standards body for Tanzania established by the government as part of the efforts to strengthen the supportive infrastructure for industry and commerce sectors across the economy within the country.

The Bureau was established by Parliamentary Act No. 3 of 1975 as the National Standards Institute and became operational on 16th April 1976. Subsequently, it was renamed Tanzania Bureau of Standards under Act No. 1 of 1977.

On 20th March 2009, the Standards Act No. 3 of 1975 was repealed and replaced by the Standards Act No. 2 of 2009.

The Bureau was established as part of the efforts by the government to strengthen the supporting institutional infrastructure for the industry and commerce sectors of the economy.