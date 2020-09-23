Tanzania: State to Address Challenges Cited in Safe Houses-PS

23 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has expressed its commitment to address challenges it recently cited in the new National Guidelines for the Establishment and Management of Safe Houses for Victims of Trafficked Persons and Survivors of Violence.

Speaking during the launch of the guideline here, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Dr John Jingu said the new approach will cover establishment and operation of homes for elders, homeless people and victims of abuses and human trafficking.

He said the introduction of the new regulations comes as a result of private entities such as Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), religious organizations and individuals concentrating on offering their services to the individuals, hence, require a manual to guide them.

"The national guidelines among others ban running these shelters as business premises. They must be established and run as service oriented to the recipients, who deserve to benefit from them," he said.

"No any kind of fees or contribution should be levied on residents of homes housing senior citizens, rehabilitation centres for children, safe homes for victims of gender-based violence such as female genital mutilation, rape, early pregnancy and those rescued from domestic abuse and human trafficking," pointed out Dr Jingu.

However, he noted that those willing to establish such centres will have to be vetted first and if approved, will be served with the code of conduct to abide by, whose failure would mean closing their facilities and penalizing them.

"Let me use this opportunity to alert those offering the services and whoever wants to do the same to read the regulations first to avoid being on the wrong side of the law" cautioned the PS.

He said a recent study showed that with more organizations and individuals setting up Safe Houses for Victims of Trafficked Persons and Survivors of Violence, if not properly supervised and managed, it would attract more people into the activity as if it is business not service provision.

"For instance, while the government operates 17 homes for the elderly, private operators run 18 facilities for the same seniors and the needy, besides multiple shelters for victims of a range of abuses. "Quality social security service is crucial for the prosperity of any nation. If these services are weak, the nation cannot claim to be strong," he said.

Elaborating, Dr Jingu further said the guidelines make clear distinctions of roles of a Social Worker and Community Development Officer, a line that was previously not clear, adding that this will help, not only the workers to understand their duties better, but social welfare colleges to see how to improve their curricula.

Speaking at the event, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Chief of Mission in Tanzania, Dr Qasim Sufi said the regulations have come at the right time and would increase incidents of human rights abuse, including trafficking in persons.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.