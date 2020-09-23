Kenyatta Promises to Improve Key Coast Roads During Tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced the construction of multibillion-shilling roads expected to connect Kilifi, Mombasa and Kwale counties.

Mr Kenyatta said the building of the Malindi-Sala Gate, Baricho bridge-Marafa and Mariakani-Mavueni roads would open up the region and improve the local economy.

During his inspection of Sh4.2 billion Malindi-Sala Gate Road in Jilore, Kilifi County, the President said his government would fulfil the promises it made before the 2017 elections.

"We have fulfilled our promise to tarmac this road. I have also talked to leaders about smaller roads. Now that the bigger ones have been planned for and work is ongoing, we will focus on connection roads," he said in Kilifi.

Mr Kenyatta was accompanied by governors Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and Ali Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, Lands Chief Administrative Secretary Gideon Mung'aro, Kilifi Woman Representative Gertrude Mbeyu and top government officials.

Earlier, the President told locals that his administration would launch electricity projects while the county government would ensure residents have water after securing a grant from the World Bank.

"You elected us to work for you. I was elected on a Jubilee ticket and your governor is in another party but I must talk to him. It is our responsibility as leaders to join hands and serve the electorate," he said.

Mr Joho and Mr Kingi said they would work with the President in pushing the peace and development agenda.

Mr Kingi said he welcomed the President's decision to inspect works on the Malindi-Sala Gate road and spoke with him on development matters.

"A road in Bamba connects the Malindi-Sala Gate highway but it is murram. It needs to connect us to Malindi, Ganze, Kilifi, Kaloleni and Mariakani," the governor said on Monday.

He added that travelling from Bamba to Kilifi is challenging as the road is in a terrible state.

Mr Kingi said the road linking Kilifi and Mombasa through Bamburi and Rabai also needs to be tarmacked to reduce congestion on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

"The President told Mr Macharia to give the roads a priority," the governor told journalists.

For his part, Mr Mung'aro said the roads would open up the economy and improve the standards of living in the Coast.