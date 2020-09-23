Nigeria: Ondo 2020 - Court Remands Suspected Thugs Caught With Firearms

An Akure Magistrate Court in Ondo State has remanded seven suspected political thugs allegedly caught with firearms last Saturday.

The police had arrested the suspects in a Toyota Sienna vehicle, branded with the logo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the picture of its governorship candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

The state police spokesperson, Tee- Leo Ikoro, said the suspects were arrested with locally-made guns at Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Both the PDP and the APC had long distanced their parties from the thugs.

On Monday, the Director of Public Prosecution, Grace Olowoporoku, arraigned the thugs in court.

She told the court that they committed an offense of felony contrary to and punishable under section 3 (1) of the robbery and firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap R11 Vol. 14 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

According to The Nation Newspaper, Mrs Olowoporoku prayed the court to remand the suspects in the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre since it lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case.

The magistrate, Tope Aladejana, however, ordered that the suspected thugs be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service Centre, Olokuta Akure to enable the police conclude investigations into the incident.

She also adjourned to October 22 for hearing on the matter.

The Ondo State governorship election is expected to come up on October 10 with 17 political parties putting up candidates.