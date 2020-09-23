Uganda: Masaka Leaders to Move District Headquarters Out of City Centre

23 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Fahad Malik Jjingo

Leaders in Kyanamukaaka Sub-county in Masaka District have intensified their lobbying to host the district headquarters after convincing their counterparts in Kyesiga Sub-county to support the move.

Leaders from the two sub-counties have already passed council resolutions supporting the relocation of the district headquarters from Masaka City to Kyanamukaaka.

"All councillors in our sub-county, (Kyesiga) unanimously agreed that Kyanamukaka should host the district headquarters since they have the basic infrastructure that can host several offices and departments," Mr Bbaale Mudashiru, the speaker of Kyesiga sub-county, said on Saturday.

On July 1, Masaka, along with nine other municipalities, were elevated to city status.

However, the district still has its headquarters and other property within the new city.

According to the Masaka District vice-chairperson, Ms Janat Nakisekka, they (district leaders) agreed with the interim Masaka City leadership to continue using the district administration block located at Kitabiro in Masaka City as they plan where to set up their own headquarters.

While meeting the Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, at Kyanamukaaka Sub-county headquarters at the weekend, the leaders told the minister that they are ready to host Masaka District headquarters in their area.

Mr Mesach Ssebula, the Kyanamukaaka Sub-county chairperson, said the sub-county has more than 49 acres of land which can be used for expansion of the district headquarters in addition to several access roads, schools, and health facilities, among other social amenities.

"We were excited by the elevation of Masaka to a city status, but we are still wondering why the district headquarters are still situated in the city. This is the reason we have offered land to house them here," he said during an interview on Monday.

Mr Magyezi said he had received the expression of interest by leaders in Kyanamukaaka to host the district headquarters and promised to send a team of experts to assess the sub-county's capacity.

The minister, however, advised the local leaders in both sub-counties to work closely with Buganda Kingdom authorities and the Buganda Land Board to secure ownership of the land on which they want to house the district headquarters.

"By the look of things, they (leaders in Kyanamukaaka) seem to be interested and prepared to host the district headquarters, but I urge them to lobby the other two sub-counties of Bukakkata and Buwunga to support their move. If they can get at least one sub-county to make it three out of four, they will have a strong case," he said.

Masaka District offices are currently scattered with some departments, including the office of the chief administrative officer, the education department, health, and finance, among others housed in buildings belonging to Buganda Kingdom at Saaza, a Masaka City suburb.

Other offices such as the district chairperson offices, vice chairperson and others, are housed at Kitabiro, located about 2km away.

