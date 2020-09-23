Uganda: Covid-19 Forced Me to Steal, Makerere University Student Tells Court

23 September 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

Kampala — A 24-year-old Makerere University student who stole an aerial from a parked car has blamed his mischief on tough economic times that were caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liwa Lewis Mulungi, a third year Quantitative Economics student, was answering theft charges before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate's video link session that was presided over by magistrate, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu.

He was arrested on September 5, by a security guard at the parking yard of Senana Supermarket in Kampala, after stealing an aerial worth Shs150, 000 from a shopper's car.

Mulungi pleaded guilty.

Upon pleading the guilty, Ms Kamasanyu, asked him to brief court why he resorted to stealing instead of finding proper means of getting an income.

He told court that the tough economic situation that was caused by COVID-19 made it hard for him to get legal means of getting money.

"Your worship, as a student at Mak and I have learnt a lesson. On the day I stole from a car, I suffered a lot of mob justice from the masses. I only have God to thank that I am still alive,"Mulungi said.

Ms Kamasanyu told him that he's indeed lucky that the mob did not include boda boda riders; otherwise his life would have ended that day.

Prosecution that was led by Mr Ivan Kyazze asked court to give Mulungi a custodial sentence because car vandalism is common in Kampala.

Mr Kyazze said that since Mulungi premeditated his acts, a custodial sentence is the best way of rehabilitating him.

Ms Kamasanyu will sentence Mulungi on September 23.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.