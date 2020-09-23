Namibia: I Was Ousted for Speaking-Up - Kandume

CHRISTIAN Democratic Voice (CDV) founder Gothard Kandume claims he was ousted from the party after he questioned the use of money given to the CDV for its seat in the National Assembly.

Kandume claims two of the party's top leaders, secretary general Viola Geirises and then treasurer Ignatius Vries - who is now the president of the party, ousted him.

He alleges that the party misused more than N$160 000 from parliament funding and he has opened a case of theft with the Namibian Police.

Police spokesperson Kauna Shikwambi confirmed to The Namibian that Kandume opened a case of theft between 28 and 29

September at the City Centre at Windhoek over an alleged missing N$1 866 250. Shikwambi said the police are investigating the matter.

Kandume, who lost the presidency to Vries, told The Namibian that he has the right to ask how the money from parliament

funding was used since it was under his supervision.

"I asked about the parliamentary funding [funding for political parties represented in parliament]. That's where the whole issue started. They don't want to be questioned," Kandume said.

Contacted for comment, Geirises alleged Kandume was ousted for misusing funding for the CDV.

"He (Kandume) is lying. He was misusing the party's monies. When Vries refused to give him the money, Kandume called for the congress to outvote him (Vries)," she alleged.

Geirises refused to reveal how much Kandume allegedly borrowed from the CDV.

Vries, when contacted for a comment, referred The Namibian to acting spokesperson Ginola Nauseb, who confirmed that Kandume did misuse CDV funding but did not want to reveal the amount involved.

"I cannot talk on behalf of Geirises and Vries. There are papers. We can deal with the facts on the paper," Nauseb said.

Geirises alleged Kandume wanted to vote out Vries from the position of treasurer but congress decided that a vote cannot take

place for a single position and opened other positions for voting.

At that congress, Nicodemus Shaama was elected vice president. Nauseb, who was was the CDV spokesperson, became the national treasurer, while Tina Geirises was voted secretary of the women's council, Rosantry Garises national chairperson and Gerson Hoëbeb national organiser.

Those who were unopposed were Geirises as the secretary general, Brenda Gontes (secretary for the elders' council), Ernst Eiseb (secretary for religion and legal affairs), John Kinda (secretary for information and publicity), and Endennete Klaasen (secretary for gender affairs).

The party's electoral process was regulated and overseen by IAMVoting Namibia.

Kinda resigned a few days after being elected as the secretary for information and publicity.

After the congress, the CDV said: "We trust the strong leadership of Kandume will continue driving the parliamentary agenda and continue to stand as the voice of God in the legislature until the next election, while Vries will drive the party agenda and keep doing the party's community outreach, mobilisation and being the face of the Christian DemocraticVoice."