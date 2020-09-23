Namibia: Ecn Registers 22 Associations

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has registered a total of 22 associations across Namibia's 57 local authorities.

Information obtained from the ECN shows that these 22 associations eligible to field candidates in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections are registered in 16 local authority areas.

Three associations are eligible to contest the Windhoek local authority election, while at least two associations are registered at Walvis Bay, Swakopmund and Omaruru, and two at Rundu.

At least one association is registered in each of the following local authority areas: Otavi, Rehoboth, Usakos, Okahandja, Mariental, Katima Mulilo, Karibib, Gobabis, Henties Bay, Keetmanshoop and Otjiwarongo.

The latest addition to the list of registered associations is the Affirmative Repositioning movement, which is registered in three major local authority areas - Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Swakopmund.

These associations will contest in the local authority elections against a total of 20 registered political parties.

Two new political parties were added to the list of registered political parties since last year's presidential and National Assembly elections: the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) and the National Empowerment Fighting Corruption (NEFC).

The IPC was established by former local dentist Panduleni Itula earlier this year following his expulsion from Swapo.

Itula contended in last year's presidential election as an independent candidate.

The NEFC was formed by Walvis Bay community activist Kenneth Iilonga, also a former Swapo member.

In terms of Namibia's electoral law, political parties, registered associations and organisations qualify to take part in local authority elections.