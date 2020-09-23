Zambia: Lwandamina Leaves Zesco United

Eight times Zambian champions Zesco United have parted ways with their long-serving coach George Lwandamina.

Lwandamina left the Ndola-based side by mutual consent, two years after his return for a second spell with the club from Tanzania's Young Africans whom he joined in November 2016.

"Zesco United Football Club management would like to thank coach George Lwandamina for his services in the last three seasons which resulted in the team winning two league titles and one Absa cup trophy," Zesco CEO Richard Mulenga said in a statement on 22 September.

Mulenga said Lwandamina's replacement will be announced soon, as Zambia's third most successful club continue their pre-season preparations ahead of season 2020/2021 kickoff scheduled on 17 October 2020.

Lwandamina is Zesco's most successful coach, winning four league titles during his two stints. He won the title in 2014 and 2015 after joining Zesco from Red Arrows in February 2014, adding back-to-back titles in 2018 and 2019 in his second spell. But he saw his side struggling to finish fifth in the last season 2019/20.

Lwandamina also presided over Zesco's best continental showing to date, reaching the semifinals of CAF Champions League in 2016.

Zesco also reached the group stage of the 2018/2019 CAF Confederation Cup, followed by appearance at the same stage of the 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.