Liberia: Miss Hovers Crowned Miss Earth Liberia 2020

23 September 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

While there was stiff competition among the six Contestants, the Judges selected Miss Robell Hovers as the Winner of the highly prestigious Miss Earth Liberia 2020 Pageant.

Miss Robell Hovers was crowned Miss Earth Liberia 2020 during the early hours of September 20th at the conclusion of the Miss Earth Liberia 2020 Pageant in the Theater of the Ministerial Complex.

While there was stiff competition among the six Contestants, the Judges selected Miss Robell Hovers as the Winner of the highly prestigious Miss Earth Liberia 2020 Pageant. Miss Leila Yekelorde and Miss Precious Flomo were selected as the first and second Runner-Ups, respectively. The Contestants displayed talents and fashion demonstrating the need for giving top priority to taking good care of Mother Earth.

Miss Hovers was crowned in the full view of a record audience that exceeded the 600-seating capacity of the Theater. The audience included a cross-section of society as well-known celebrities.

As Miss Hovers was crowned Miss Earth Liberia 2020, there was cheering all over the Theater. Cheers also came for the other Contestants and for the successful holding of the Earth Liberia 2020 Pageant.

In terms of prizes, Miss Hovers received a brand-new car, a cash prize, and several endorsement contracts. The Runner-Ups received cash prizes and gifts. Each of the Contestants received a Participation Certificate for participating and cash prizes very well in the Miss Earth Liberia 2020 Pageant.

The competition is meant to promote environmental awareness and showcase society's social responsibility in helping to conserve the planet.

The event also advances women empowerment by providing an opportunity for contestants to demonstrate life skills and self-confidence. Saturday's Competition, which was organized by the La Queen Entertainment headed by Ms. Wokie Dolo, is the second localized version of the annual global competition.

La Queen Entertainment, the Organizer of the Miss Earth Liberia 2020 Pageant, wishes to thank immensely the audience of the cross-section of the society, including many well-known celebrities of national and international esteem, and Collaborators for the success of the Miss Earth Liberia 2020 Pageant.

Last but certainly not least, La Queen Entertainment congratulates newly crowned Miss Earth Liberia 2020 and the other Contestants in the Pageant.

Meanwhile, President of Liberia George Weah has congratulated the winner of this year's Miss Earth Liberia Pageant.

President Weah thanked the organizers for helping display Liberia's talent, by tapping into the country's tourism potential in the lead up to World Tourism Day. Liberia is expected to commemorate this year's anniversary with an epic program which will be hosted by the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism (MICAT) on the historic Providence Island.

The Liberian Leader thanked the tourism bureau of MICAT for helping facilitate the hosting of the Miss Earth Pageant which he says gives Liberian women a platform for self-expression. This year's event was won by Robell C. Hovers, who portrayed the "goddess of the plant".

