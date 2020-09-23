South Africa: Restrictions May Have Eased, but SAPS Will Remain On 'High Alert', Says Cele

23 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

The police minister warned the public that although the lowest alert level has been implemented, the country is 'not out of the woods' in terms of Covid-19 and those contravening the regulations would be arrested.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said that although lockdown restrictions have eased, the SAPS will continue to clamp down on behaviour that may spread the virus.

"South Africa may be on the lowest alert level of the National Lockdown, but law enforcement, on the other hand, will remain on high alert," said Cele.

Speaking at a media briefing on Tuesday regarding the Level 1 lockdown regulations, he said the country was not "out of the woods" and urged people to adhere to regulations or face the consequences.

"As the South African Police Service, we remain resolute in meeting our constitutional mandate, which is to maintain law and order whilst ensuring adherence to the Disaster Management Act."

As indicated by President Cyril Ramaphosa's address, since Monday 21 September the curfew time has shifted and is now from midnight until 4am. "Police will continue to enforce the curfew," said Cele.

The sale of alcohol at liquor stores is allowed between 9am and 5pm on weekdays, and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

