South Africa: Toshan Panday and the Many Ways Implicated People Avoid Accountability

23 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Pierre De Vos

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court last week dealt another blow to Toshan Panday's attempts to avoid prosecution for corruption. The history of the case (Panday has evaded prosecution for the past 10 years) serves as a stark reminder that there are many obstacles to the "law taking its course" in such matters. It also highlights the fact that the weakening of the Hawks and the NPA during the Zuma years was of immense benefit to those implicated in corruption.

Judging from the publicly available information about Toshan Panday's various brushes with the law, he is not the kind of person you would want to buy a second-hand car from.

Not only is Panday being accused of "working with" Colonel Navin Madhoe and Captain Ashwin Narainpershad to defraud the SA Police Service by hugely inflating the prices of accommodation for police during the Fifa World Cup in 2010 (Mr Panday allegedly transferred large sums of money to the two SAPS officers to ensure their assistance), it is further alleged that, while the police investigation was in progress, the investigating officer was instructed by the KZN SAPS provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Mmamonnye Ngobeni, to abandon the investigation.

The then head of the Hawks,...

