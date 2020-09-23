Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Participates in High Level Virtual Panel On Partnership for Women's Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa, 23 Sept

23 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

South Africa to reaffirm commitment to partnership for Women's Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 23 September 2020, participate in the High Level Virtual Panel hosted by the G7 Partnership for Women's Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa.

Held under the theme: "Catalysing Digital Financial Services for Women Across Africa: Supporting Recovery, Resilience, and Innovation During COVID-19" the High Level Panel takes place on the sidelines of the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The High Level Virtual Panel on the Partnership for Women's Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa is co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and will feature Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who serves as UN Secretary-General's Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development; Mr. Bruno Le Maire, French Minister of the Economy and Finance, and Mrs Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

President Ramaphosa is scheduled to participate in the discussions from 17h00.

Media can register on the link below and follow guidelines to be granted access to the High Level Virtual Panel on the G7 Partnership for Women's Digital Financial Inclusion in Africa.

http://events.gatesfoundation.org/events/catalyzing-digital-financial-services-for-women-across-africa-supporting-recovery-resilience-and-inn/event-summary-55275cabbd8b42cebf6717ec9058bfff.aspx?ct=9d64cc2a-60c8-429b-93b2-68d82cbe0ca9

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

