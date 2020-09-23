South Africa: Western Cape Agriculture On Winning Climate Change Award

23 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Western Cape Minister of Agriculture, Dr Ivan Meyer, has congratulated the Western Cape Department of Agriculture for winning the Gold Award in the category 'Climate Change' for the top-rated radio series, Die Kwik Styg, at the virtual 2020 Ecologic Awards Ceremony held on Tuesday night.

Minister Meyer: "Tackling climate change is one of my priorities. So I am extremely proud of Dr Trautmann and her team. Creating awareness among South Africans of the challenges and opportunities of climate change is critical in our campaign to develop innovative solutions to the challenge it presents. Die Kwik Styg provided the perfect platform for the Western Cape to contribute to the building of a climate-resilient South Africa."

According to Dr Ilse Trautmann, Chief Director of Research and Technology Development, the series provided an audio "painting" of various aspects of climate change.

Trautmann: "The focus was to bring together the pieces of the climate change puzzle. The platform provided the listener information in bite-size information packs to instill a better understanding of climate change."

Presented by Lizma van Zyl and broadcasted on RSG, Die Kwik Styg ran for one hundred and four programmes with the last programme aired on 3 April 2020.

Trautmann continues: "Each programme stated the facts regarding climate change and then offered innovative and sustainable solutions. A positive message of all is not doom and gloom, and we can strive towards a sustainable and better future, was the closing of every programme."

Last year the Department was awarded the 2019 Ecologic Gold Award in the category Climate Change for its SmartAgri Plan.

Note:

For further information visit our drought portal on https://www.elsenburg.com/drought/?page_id=975

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Govt of SA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.