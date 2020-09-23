South Africa: Let Our Beautiful Heritage Unite and Not Divide Us

23 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Ryland Fisher

When you look at me, what do you see? When you listen to me, what do you hear?

We all have our prejudices and preconceived notions of those who do not look or sound like us and it becomes particularly glaring for me in the week when we, as South Africans, celebrate Heritage Day.

Heritage is important. It tells the story of where we come from and it should be able to help us navigate our way to where we want to be.

But, in our attempt to identify our heritage, we often end up focusing on the things that make us different as opposed to the things we have in common.

Our heritage is inextricably linked to our culture and identity. It could lay the framework for liberation, but it could also lead to stigmatisation and prejudice because of the narrow definitions attached to the three: heritage, identity and culture.

Identity should be about what makes you unique, but quite often identity is used to put people into boxes which are associated, in a limited manner, with certain cultural and other behaviours.

For instance, when people look at me, they might see a man who is of a certain...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.