South Africa: DA Welcomes Ledwaba's Reinstatement - but Safa Must Still Be Investigated

23 September 2020
Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)
press release By Tsepo Mhlongo MP - DA Shadow Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture

The Democratic Alliance (DA) welcomes the move to reinstate Ria Ledwaba as vice-president of the South African Football Association (SAFA), after the association unfairly removed her for writing a letter to the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa seeking his intervention.

This move comes after former Mamelodi Sundowns managing director, Natasha Tsichlas, decided to withdraw from SAFA vice presidency position, which she was unanimously appointed to, and suggested to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of SAFA that Ledwaba should be restored to her position instead.

Ledwaba was removed for allegedly writing to Minister Mthethwa asking for his intervention in the manner in which some matters have had been handled at SAFA, under the leadership of Danny Jordan. The letter called for the Minister to address the serious concerns within the organisation including "decisions [that] are taken which are not in accordance with the SAFA constitution."

Therefore, the move to reinstate Ledwaba on SAFA's part is nothing more than a stance to save face and shield SAFA from impending damages that would have resulted from a prolonged and lengthy arbitration process, which SAFA knew very well that it will lose.

As much as we are pleased that Ledwaba has been reinstated, this does not mean SAFA is off the hook. The association including its President, Danny Jordaan must still account for the governance issues and the alleged administration interference raised by Ledwaba that resulted in her dismissal.

The DA reiterates its call for an investigation into the allegations against Jordaan as he has continually ran the association like it is his spaza shop; wielding his unfettered political power to advance his interests.

For a long time the South African public has been blinded by the work Danny Jordaan did to help bring the 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup in South Africa, and ignoring the fact that his current actions are destroying SAFA.

Read the original article on DA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: DA

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.