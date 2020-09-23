South Africa: TRT and EPMD Respond Swiftly to CIT Robbery, Five Suspects Have Been Wounded and Two Are in Custody

23 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two alleged cash-in-transit robbers have been arrested while five were fatally wounded during a shootout with police following a cash-in-transit robbery at Dawn Park near springs in Gauteng this morning. Some of the stolen money was recovered while and four firearms with ammunition and three vehicles suspected to be stolen have also been seized.

It is reported that this morning just after 08:30 a CIT robbery was committed at Galahad Road in Dawn Park where an unknown number of suspects robbed security guards of an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene leaving one of their vehicles ablaze.

The Sedibeng Tactical Response Team and Ekhurhuleni SWAT Team followed up on intelligence which led them to Klipoortjie on Carol Avenue. On arrival at the identified safe house a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police. Five suspects were fatally wounded while two were arrested.

The police confiscated, at the scene, three vehicles which have been hijacked in separate incidents in Gauteng this year in Springs, Midrand and Boksburg North. Four unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were also seized.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole has appreciated the collaborative efforts which resulted in the disruption of the CIT-related syndicate in the country. "With the build-up to the festive season, there will be heightened vigilance and prioritisation of cash-in-transit robberies, especially in Gauteng where it is more prevalent," said General Sitole.

The public is encouraged to send tip-offs utilizing the MySAPS App or to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number ‪08600 10111. All information received will be treated with confidentiality.

