South Africa: Water and Sanitation Calls for Reduced Water Consumption As Dam Levels Decline

23 September 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Water and Sanitation has reiterated its plea to residents to use water sparingly. This comes as this week's dam levels report has shown yet another decline in the province's levels from 55,5% to 54,9%.

One of the largest dams in the province, Albert- Falls Dam has declined further from last week's 33,7% to 32,9% this week. The Hazelmere Dam has also declined from 43,2% to 41,9%. When compared to a similar period last year, the dam recorded 40,4%.

The Spring Grove Dam has also recorded below average at 45,8%, from last week's 48,0%. Meanwhile, the Mearns Dam on the Mdloti River has slightly increased from 49,8% to 50,1%. The Zaaihoek Dam is unchanged at last week's 59,8%.

The Pongolapoort Dam is at 40,7% this week as compared to 40,9% in the previous week. The Goedertrouw Dam is at 51,5% and Klipfontein Dams at 53,8%. In the previous week, the dams were at 51,8% and 56,1% respectively.

The department has since called on residents to use water prudently.

