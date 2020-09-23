South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Congratulates Participants Who Completed Programme At Chrysalis Academy

press release

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz extends his heartfelt congratulations to the 92 young men from across the Western Cape who completed a ten-week holistic programme at the Chrysalis Academy ahead of Heritage Day. Please see Chrysalis Academy's Heritage Day video here.

Chrysalis Academy will hold their next intake of 20-BRAVO on Saturday, 26 September 2020. They will welcome 110 men to the Tokai estate to embark on the residential and life-changing programme.

Minister Fritz said, "On 18 September 2020, all students received their certification of completion of the course. The top students were awarded for their achievements over the ten-week period. Ezile Mafukuza was voted the Top student for 20-ALPHA by both Instructors and the students. Students received a pack of seedlings to start their own vegetable gardens to consolidate their learning at the Chrysalis Academy."

Minister Fritz added, "Usually the course is three-months, but due to the protracted Lockdown, the course was reduced to ten weeks. I am proud to say that all students completed the curriculum to qualify for a one-year paid internship made possible through an agreement between the Chrysalis Academy and the Department of Community Safety. Graduates are set to commence their one-year internship on Monday 21 September 2020."

Minister Fritz added further, "I wish the graduates well as they journey into the next stage of their lives and look forward to welcoming the next cohort to Tokai on Saturday. At the same time, I wish to commend the Board and the CEO, Dr Lucille Meyer, on their efforts to adapt the Academy to the new normal and ensure that it continues its life changing work."

Attention broadcasters, please see English audio clip here: https://clyp.it/0fd55pmb

Chrysalis Heritage Day video: https://www.facebook.com/WesternCapeGovernment/videos/351125972605069