South Africa: Copper Thieves Due in Court

23 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Yesterday at 08:00, the Pinetown Task Team were conducting operations when they received intelligence about suspects in possession of copper cables at KwaDabeka.

They proceeded to Mhlabunzima area in KwaDabeka where three suspects were found busy stripping copper cables. They were also found with spades, chains, pickaxes and other tools suspected to be used in the commission of the offence. The stolen cables were positively identified as the property of Telkom.

The three suspects aged between 17 and 27 were placed under arrest for possession of a stolen property. The estimated street value of the recovered copper cable is R100 000-00. The suspects are appearing before the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.