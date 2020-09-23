South Africa: Copper Thieves Due in Court

press release

Yesterday at 08:00, the Pinetown Task Team were conducting operations when they received intelligence about suspects in possession of copper cables at KwaDabeka.

They proceeded to Mhlabunzima area in KwaDabeka where three suspects were found busy stripping copper cables. They were also found with spades, chains, pickaxes and other tools suspected to be used in the commission of the offence. The stolen cables were positively identified as the property of Telkom.

The three suspects aged between 17 and 27 were placed under arrest for possession of a stolen property. The estimated street value of the recovered copper cable is R100 000-00. The suspects are appearing before the Pinetown Magistrate's Court today.