Zimbabwe: Six Year Old Appeals for Surgery Assistance

23 September 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Donald Nyarota

A young old girl who dreams of one day becoming a doctor is facing an uncertain future following a six year long battle with a congenital disorder.

To compound her situation, Tanayaradzwa Mapila's parents are farmworkers who cannot afford to meet the expensive bill for an operation by specialist gynecologists, costing US$1 700.

In a diagnosis made by the Premier Service Medical Aids Society (PSMAS) doctors in Rusape they have referred to specialist attention but the family cannot meet the bills to reverse this birth defect.

Perhaps her desire to become a doctor is borne out of the regular interaction that she has had with the medical practitioners over the years, since she started experiencing pain when she was just three months old.

Congenital anomalies are structural or functional anomalies that occur during intrauterine life, they are also called birth defects, congenital disorders, or congenital malformations.

Such conditions can develop prenatally-before a person is born and may be identified before or at birth, or later in life

Mother of the child Faith Musenguri (44) is a general hand at a farm in Rusape, who has parted ways with her husband, who also incidentally works at a farm in Marondera.

Musenguri said her daughter has been experiencing pain since she was three months old and when she initially raised the issue with her doctors they said a surgery would only be feasible when she turns seven, but her pain has increased over the year.

She said after diagnosis with specialists in Mutare the total cost of the medical bills were beyond their reach as a family.

"We are appealing to any well-wishers to come and assist my child because we have nowhere to start from as I am currently working at a farm.

"We parted ways with my husband, but he is also employed as a farm worker in Marondera and between us we cannot raise the amount needed. We are getting help from this employers who have taken up interest in our child," said Musenguri.

The father Mapila Mapila (61) also works at a farm, and when his estranged wife visited it ignited interests from the farm owners who initiated an appeal for assistance for the family.

Cara Burger who employs Mapila, circulated the message appealing for help when 263chat picked up story and talked to the mother who was emotional in a telephone conversation, expressing how they are at a cross roads.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.