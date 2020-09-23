Zimbabwe/South Africa: Dzvukamanja Joins Pirates

23 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe international Terrence Dzvukamanja has moved to a new club after signing a three-year deal with South Africa football giants Orlando Pirates.

The 26-year-old was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon along with midfielder Collins Makgaka, who joined the club from Baroka.

Dzvukamanja was part of the Bidvest Wits family for the past two seasons but decided to leave after the club was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila ahead of next season.

"Following the announcement of the signing of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto Kavendji on Monday, the club is pleased to announce two more additions ahead of the start of the 2020/21 season.

"Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka have joined the club. Dzvukamanja has put pen to paper having agreed to a three-year deal with the Buccaneers," announced Pirates on their website.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Escalating Conflict In Mozambique Forces Scores to Flee

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.