Mozambique's Covid-19 Cases Now Exceed 7,000

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and an increase in the number of cases, taking the total past 7,000.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victim was a 70 year old Mozambican man, hospitalised in a Maputo health unit. He was diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 on 16 September. His condition worsened, and he died on Tuesday morning. This brings the number of deaths from Covid-19 to 45.

The release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 127,378 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,745 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,135 of the tests were carried out in public facilities, and 610 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested, 462 were from Maputo city, 462 from Zambezia, 269 from Cabo Delgado, 134 from Gaza, 130 from Tete, 85 from Maputo province, 76 from Niassa, 64 from Inhambane, 23 from Nampula, 20 from Sofala and 20 from Manica.

1,543 of the tests gave negative results, and 202 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brought the total number of positive cases to 7,114.

198 of the new cases are Mozambicans, two are Burundian, one is Portuguese and one is Zimbabwean. 109 are men or boys, and 93 are women or girls. 45 are children under fifteen years of age, and two are over 65 years old.

In line with recent trends, the worst hit area was Maputo city, with 57 cases. There were 37 cases from Maputo province, 38 from Tete, 35 from Zambezia and 31 from Gaza. There were also two cases from Inhambane, one case from Cabo Delgado and one case from Niassa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation, and their contacts ae being traced.

The Ministry announced that there are now 56 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in isolation wards - 54 in Maputo city, one in Zambezia and one in Gaza. In the past 24 hours, six people suffering from Covid-19 were discharged from hospital, but seven others were hospitalised.

In the same 24 hour period, for the first time, the number of people who recovered from Covid-19 greatly exceeded the number of new cases. The release said that 326 people had made a full recovery (134 in Maputo city, 82 in Gaza, 56 in Maputo province, 37 in Nampula, 11 in Inhambane and six in Cabo Delgado). The total number of recoveries, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, is now 4,064 (56.9 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Tuesday, the geographical distribution of all 7,114 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 3,007; Maputo province, 1,290; Cabo Delgado, 691; Nampula, 576; Zambezia, 374; Gaza, 307; Tete, 220; Sofala, 209; Niassa, 189; Inhambane, 146; Manica, 105.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 7,114 confirmed cases, of whom 4,064 have made a complete recovery and 3,001 are active cases. 49 Covid-19 patients have died, 45 of the disease and four from other causes.