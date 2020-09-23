Mozambique: Epidemological Survey Launched in Beira

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday launched an epidemiological survey in the central city of Beira in order to identify how far the coronavirus that causes the Covid-19 respiratory disease has spread through the city.

This is the seventh such survey - the previous surveys were held in Nampula, Pemba, Maputo, Quelimane, Tete and Matola.

The survey uses a simple blood test. This does not show whether the person tested is currently infected with the coronavirus, but it does show whether there are coronavirus antibodies in his bloodstream, which is evidence that he has been in contact with the virus.

The survey will cover a random selection of Beira households, in order to identify areas with the highest prevalence of the virus. It will also look specifically at professional groups thought to be at particular risk of contracting Covid-19, such as market sellers, health workers and transport operators.

The National Health Institute (INS), which organises the epidemiological surveys and analyses their data, hopes that over 6,000 people will participate in the Beira survey.

At the launch of the survey, in Beira Central Hospital, the Secretary of State for Sofala province, Stella Zeca, praised the country's health professionals for remaining on the front line of the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, even though they are dealing every day with patients who might be infected. She urged them all to remain firm and proactive in the fight to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sofala provincial governor, Lourenco Bulha, addressed a second launch ceremony in Munhava, the most densely populated neighbourhood in Beira. He urged the residents to take part in the survey, so that the health authorities can understand the risk of transmission in every part of the city.

Bulha, cited on the Ministry of Health web page, urged the population of Sofala to continue complying with the measures of prevention (such as regular washing of hands, social distancing and wearing face masks) "because this is the only way in which we will defeat Covid-19".

The INS delegate in Sofala, Joao Manuel, told reporters that the survey results "will be used to improve multi-sector plans to control Covid-19". He hoped that such improvements will restrict the transmission of the coronavirus, avoiding the community transmission that has already taken place in the cities of Nampula, Pemba and Maputo.

To date, 7,114 people have been infected with the corona virus in Mozambique. Only 209 infections have been diagnosed in Sofala, mostly in Beira.