Mozambique: Growth Rate of 2.1 Per Cent Forecast for 2021

23 September 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican government is forecasting an economic growth rate of 2.1 per cent for 2021, according to the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, after the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), Suaze said the average inflation rate throughout the year was expected to be around five per cent.

He was speaking after the government approved a draft Economic and Social Plan and the accompanying State Budget for 2021, which will now be submitted to the country's parliament, the Assembly of the Republic, for its approval.

The budget envisages public expenditure of 309 billion meticais (about 4.3 billon dollars at current exchange rates) and state revenue of 266 billion meticais. This leaves a deficit of 43 billion meticais, most of which will have to be covered by foreign grants and loans.

Asked where this money would come from, Suaze claimed the Mozambique's cooperation partners "are returning", but the only one he cited specifically was the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In fact, there is no sign of any return to direct budget support. Most foreign aid is likely to take the form of project aid.

The scandal of Mozambique's "hidden debts" dealt a mortal blow to budget support. The true extent of the debts incurred by three fraudulent, security-related companies (Proindicus, Ematum and MAM), using loan guarantees illicitly provided by the previous government, under the then President, Armando Guebuza, only became known in April 2016.

Accusing the government of concealing the true foreign debt situation, the IMF suspended its programme with Mozambique, and the 14 donors who provided direct budget support, halted their disbursements, which have never resumed.

Suaze also said the government's plan for 2021envisages exports of goods reaching 3.77 billion dollars. Mozambique's net international reserves are forecast to reach 3.27 billion dollars, enough to cover 6.8 months of imports of goods and non-factor services.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Assassination of Top Anti-Gang Cop Shocks South Africa
6 Kenyan Women Make History as First Elected Governors, Senators
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Four Princes Jostling for Emir of Zazzau Throne in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.